Man shot dead in premises of Charsadda judicial complex

PESHAWAR: A man was shot dead over an old enmity in the premises of Judicial Complex Charsadda on Monday.

According to police, Siaf Khan was sprayed with volley of bullets when four armed men disguised as lawyers entered the lawyers’ chamber and killed him on the spot. Meanwhile, people rushed to the crime scene and overpowered two accused who were later handed over to police.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and the body of the deceased was shifted to hospital. Meanwhile, the district police registered a case and started investigation.