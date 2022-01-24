What’s Inside matters to Master Molty Foam and Ahad Raza Mir agrees!

The world is moving forward so we need to move with it. Brands are getting smarter and we see Master Molty Foam taking a giant leap forward as well with their recent TVCs with Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir.

The cute couple saga continues with the sassy Sajal and the adorable Ahad, but here is the happy twist, Ahad is finally convinced by his wife and Master Molty Foam!

If you want to start fresh this year and buy some new furniture then the TVC should be a reliable source of information. From getting someone a wedding gift to maybe changing that couch in the lounge area for planning fun game nights for PSL. Master Molty Foam is a reliable, trusting brand and the best part, it knows that inside matters

The TVC concept takes the relationship and situations they go through in their everyday life as examples that indirectly represent the product’s key elements. Ahad started the keto diet and talks about how it is crucial for us to take good care of ourselves because we may look good from the outside but the inside matters. Sajal is quick with connecting it with Master Molty Foam with her metaphorical response. The brand endorsement fits perfectly into the scenario making it enjoyable and appreciated by the viewers as well.

Master Molty Foam has set the bar high again and we are eager to see where it’s heading. The concept, the brilliant acting, the brand communication and endorsement, everything comes together beautifully and is commendable. You can watch the TVC here.