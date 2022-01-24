PESCO notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kheshgi Grid Station on 26th January from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pumps feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur-Havelian Transmission Line on 25th January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur grid-connected with 11 KV Kot Najib Ullah 1,2, Town 1,2,3,4,5, Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur New, Swabi Mera 1,2, Panian 1,2, Sarai Nemat Khan, Baldher , Phosphate, Zeb Pharma, T and T Colony, Chamba Project, Judicial Complex Haripur, PIDC, 132 KV Kholian Bala grid-connected 11 KV City, Kokal, Town Mera 2, Industrial, Kholian, Jabri, 66 KV Haripur grid-connected 11 KV Mirpur, Ali Khan, NRTC, TIP, Panian, 66 KV Havelian grid-connected 11 KV Industrial, POF 1, NIF Bridge feeders will face inconvenience.