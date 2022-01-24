8 die,16 injured in rain, snowfall related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least 8 people have died and 16 others injured in rain and snowfall-related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s (PDMA) report issued here on Monday.

According to the report, 29 houses were partially damaged while one was destroyed completely.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all the concerned district administrations and authorities to accelerate the relief operation in affected areas.

The highest number of casualties occurred in Shangla district where five persons including three children were killed while a house was completely destroyed. Similarly, one child each died in Charsadda, D I Khan and Hangu districts.

Four houses were partially damaged in Khyber, 3 in Charsadda and two each in Buner, Upper Dir districts and one each house in D I Khan, Hangu, Karak, Peshawar and Tank respectively.

PDMA has started distribution of relief goods including tents, kitchen kits, hygiene sets, water coolers, tents and plastic sheets among the affected families in Charsadda and Karak districts. Similarly, the district administration and other authorities concerned were busy in taking steps for re-opening of the closed roads.

According to the PDMA, relief goods have also been distributed in Charsadda, Charbagh and Karak districts among the rain-affected people. It said the authority was in close contact with all the district administrations to cope with any emerging situation.

The authority has also directed for immediate payment of compensation to all the affected families as per policy of the provincial government.

It said that the Emergency Operation Centre of the PDMA was fully operational for 24/7 and has directed the tourists to take precautionary measures before visiting tourists’ spots in the province.