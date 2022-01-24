Faisal Javed felicitates Fatima Sana on winning ICC award

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday congratulated Fatima Sana upon becoming the first Pakistani woman cricketer

to win an International Cricket Council (ICC) award.

In a brief statement, he congratulated, Fatima Sana for achieving ICC’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award for 2021.

Senator Faisal also congratulated Justice Ayesha Malik for making history in country’s judicial system after being sworn in as the first female judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.