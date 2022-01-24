10 Pakistani Students Qualify for International Round of Bulgarian Creative Writing Competition 2021-22

Ten Pakistani students have qualified for the final global round in the internationally renowned 12th edition of the Bulgarian Creative Writing Competition (BCWC) 2021-22. After a challenging grading period, the judges selected 126 national qualifiers from all over the world, who will advance to the international round of judging from January 29th to January 30th, 2022.

The BCWC aims to foster a love for creativity, imagination, reading and writing. The competition is open to students from 6th to 12th grades. 3,014 students participated in the current year’s competition out of which 10 Pakistani students have qualified for the international round.

Pakistani students who qualified for the International Round are Amanya Jawad of Grade 6 from Preparatory School Islamabad, Mayher Syed of Grade 6 from Lahore Grammar School

Lahore, Haleema Usman of Grade 7 from TNS Beaconhouse Lahore, Meerub Farid of Grade 7 from Lahore Grammar School, Nyrah Haseeb of Grade 7 from Beaconhouse Cantt Campus,

Lahore, Mehraal Syed of Grade 8 from Lahore Grammar School Lahore, Afnan Tahir of Grade 9 from Lahore Grammar School, Wapda Town, Lahore, Raniyah Adnan of Grade 9 from Lahore Grammar School, Islamabad, Fatima Ahmed Malik of Grade 10 from Benchmark School System Rawalpindi and Alayna Khan of Grade 12 from Lahore Grammar School Lahore.

The competition was brought to Pakistan by an education consultancy firm Eye on Ivy, which offers strategic advice and guidance on the admissions process to a wide variety of programs

abroad.