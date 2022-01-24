97 new Omicron cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: According to the latest details given by the provincial health department on Monday, 97 more people were found infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Punjab in the last 24 hours.

However, 95 of the new cases were administered in Lahore alone. The number of confirmed cases of the new strain in Punjab has climbed to 978 while in Lahore to 887.

The positivity rate of Covid cases has risen to 16 percent in the provincial capital.

The health department said Omicron cases are also rising in other districts of the province. Nankana Sahib and Gujrat reported four and two cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pakistan today reported over 7,000 fresh COVID-19 cases. According to the NCOC, a total of 57,401 samples were tested, out of which 7,195 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.53 percent.