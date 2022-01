The owner of a residence in Punjab’s Gujranwala district is suspected of raping his tenant’s daughter for months, Daily Times reported on Sunday.

The alleged crime occurred within the Ferozwala police jurisdiction. A case has been filed based on the girl’s father’s complaint. As the case gained attention, the accused made threats against the victim.

According to the allegation, he found out when his daughter became pregnant. An investigation has been launched, according to the police.