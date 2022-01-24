Sale of fertilisers at UC level geared up in Okara

In order to ensure availability of fertilisers to farmers at notified rates, the Punjab government has intensified the drive by establishing sales points at the union council level during peak Rabi season.

The plan, which was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting last week, aims at smooth distribution of urea and other fertilisers at union council level under the monitoring of district administration, agriculture (extension) department and revenue department.

The prime minister said that distribution of urea with the help of district administration will not only ensure availability of urea fertiliser to farmers at the controlled rate but will also facilitate small farmers, terming it a top priority of the government.

Implementing the well-thought out plan in district Okara on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ijaz, sales points have been established at union council and Qanoongai levels to facilitate farmers in getting the well-needed fertilisers at this critical juncture of Rabi season, TLTP has learnt.

Assistant Commissioner Okara Malik Rashid Naimat, Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhary Shahbaz Akhtar and Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Riaz Anjum expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for distribution of the fertiliser while visiting different sales points on Sunday.

While talking to a large number of farmers on the occasion, they said that the step has been taken on the instructions of higher authorities to facilitate the farmers and to bring the artificial shortage, hoarding and black marketing to an end.

They said that sales points have been established throughout the district in all union councils, including Gogera, Jandraka, Nowal Plot, Malkada Chowk, Jabhooka, Satgarah, Village 48/3R, Village 40/3R and others.

The farmers on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the establishment of the sales points. They thanked the provincial as well as district authorities for facilitating them in purchase of fertilisers.

Talking to TLTP at a sales point established at Satgarah More (35/2-R), Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Riaz Anjum said that fertiliser sale by district administration at notified rates is shielding farmers from massive profiteering at the hands of dealers and middlemen.

Responding to a question, he said that urea bags are being sold in a transparent manner without any pick and choose policy to end hardships for genuine growers. He said the real challenge was to discourage buying of urea by non-farmers, which is fully being addressed, adding the whole crisis of urea shortage copped up due to unrestricted purchase of fertilisers by non-farmers.

Answering another query about the mechanism to curb hoarding, he said a crackdown against hoarding has also been intensified. He added that raids are being conducted and heavy fines on overcharging/hoarding of fertilisers are being imposed to end this menace.