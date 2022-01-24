Pak furniture exports surge 206pc in 5 months

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday said that Pakistan’s furniture exports registered an astronomical 206.05 percent increase during the first five months of the current fiscal year, compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

He was talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers jointly led by Chaudhary Nabeel and Chaudhary Waleed, which called on him here.

He said that during the period under review, furniture worth $3,645 million was exported and $1,191 million compared to the corresponding period of last year. He said that the furniture industry had big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could significantly contribute to exports. However, a package of incentives and facilitation was direly needed for further boosting exports, he added. He said that if the government extended full support, the volume of furniture exports could touch the figure of $5 billion for the next five years.

He hoped that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the furniture sector would grow and flourish in the days to come.