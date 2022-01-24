SMEDA to organise training on ‘Financial Management for SMEs’

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organise a one-day training program on “Financial Management for SMEs” for profitable business growth on 26 January. The session will be organised by SMEDA under the National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to sources in the authority. The training program will provide information about understanding the concept of financial management, why it is important to a small business, financial management practices, rules and tools that are commonly available to small business, how these financial management practices, rules and tools work, financial management basics for a small business, understanding working capital, good practices for providing and recovering customer credit and basics of financing for a growing













