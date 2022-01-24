IT exports up 35.77pc in 6 months

The Information Technology (IT) exports have surged at the growth rate of 35.77 percent in the first six months of the current financial year. “ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services for the period July-December Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 have surged to the $1.302 billion at a growth rate of 35.77pc in comparison to the $959 million during July-December FY 2020-21,” said the ministry in a statement issued on Sunday. In December 2021, the ICT export remittances are $251 million at a growth rate of 28.72pc when compared to $195 million reported for the month of December 2020 also, $30 million higher than export remittances during the previous month November 2021. The net exports for the period July-December FY2021-22 are $972 million which is 74.65pc of $1.302 billion in exports. Last year, for the same period the net exports were $681 million which was 71.01pc of $959 million in exports.













