Private sector got record loans under TERF, LTFF: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that the private sector got record loans under Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) and Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) schemes of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) during 2021. In a tweet on Sunday, he said this development is reflected in imports of modern machinery. Lashing out at the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Minister of State said both ignored private sector during their tenures.

He said both parties used to cover their losses by massive printing of rupee from the central bank which left nothing for the private sector to make investments.