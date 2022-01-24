Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh advance to Super League

LAHORE: The group stages of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 came to an end with qualification shootouts, superb centuries and a five-wicket haul on Saturday in West Indies. India go through as group winners to the Super League with a mammoth 326–run victory over Papua New Guinea thanks in part to the highest score of the tournament by Raj Bawa. Pakistan eased to a nine-wicket win over Papua New Guinea to set up a Super League clash with Australia. Afghanistan came out on top in a straight shootout for the Super League in Group C, securing a 109–run win over Zimbabwe to progress. Bangladesh triumphed in another winner-takes-all game, beating the UAE by nine wickets (D/L method) in a rain-interrupted Group A match.













