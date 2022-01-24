PBF elects Iftikhar and Khalid as president, secretary

LAHORE: The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) on Sunday unanimously elected Brig (r) Mohammad Iftikhar Mansoor and Khalid Bashir as president and secretary general, respectively, for the next term of four years. The PBF general council election meeting was held at the Olympic House here. The election meeting was presided over by Iftikhar Mansoor. The general council also constituted committees to look after various affairs that needed immediate attention. Fateha Khawani was done for the recently passed veteran basketball legends Mian Iqbal Fareed (former president), Maj (r) A W Qureshi (former Army and national coach), Ghulam Fareed, Mahmood Butt and Zubair Butt. The minutes of the last Annual General Meeting were endorsed by the General Council. The house also agreed on taking drastic measures to improve the game of basketball in the country. Championships, tournaments, coaching and referees clinics were also allotted to various interested units of the PBF. Various disciplinary cases were also discussed in the meeting and the house unanimously ruled on the judgement for these cases.

PBF office bearers for 2022-25

President: Brig (r) M Iftikhar Mansoor

Sr Vice President: Imtiaz Rafi Butt

Vice President: Ghazi M Salahuddin

Vice President: Ch Al-Mustansar Cheema

Vice President: Ch. Sagheer Ahemd

Vice President: M Rajmil Khan

Secretary General: Khalid Bashir

Associate Secretary: M Yaqoob Qadry

Associate Secretary: M Faqeer Awan

Associate Secretary: Ouj E Zahoor

Treasurer: Din Muhammad

Executive Committee: Representatives of Quetta, Hyderabad, Faisalabad and Karachi.

Selection Committee: Col (r) Shujaat Ali Rana, M Riaz Malik, Syed Moudood Jaffry, Malik Ijaz, Imran Afzal.

Referees’ Board: Siraj Ul Haq Qureshi (secretary), Tariq Nawaz, M Yaqoob Qadry, Ouj E Zahoor and Saadat Jehangir Khan.

Coaches’ Board: M Riaz Malik (secretary), Emmanuel Nazarat Lal, M Khalid Ch, Munawar Hussain and Umer Mahmood.