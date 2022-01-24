Shabbir Iqbal retains 23rd Sindh Open Golf title

KARACHI: Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal won the Sindh Open Golf Championship title 2022 at Airmen Golf Club here on Sunday. In the final round of the championship, Pakistan’s ace golfer Shabbir, who maintained lead on first two days, lifted the coveted trophy with the score of 208 eight under par. Muhammad Naeem was the runner-up with 215 one under par and Muhammad Ashfaq with 216 at par was third. Speaking to the media, Shabbir, who has now won 194 titles, said: “I am thankful to Almighty Allah for winning the Sindh Open Golf 2022. Losing title at last week’s Rashid D Habib was my bad luck, however I played carefully. I am well prepared for Pakistan Open, Chief of Air Staff Tournament and DHA Open.” Muhammad Saqib with seven over par secured first position in the junior professionals. The second position in this category was jointly shared by Abdul Wadood and Nabeel Khan. In the senior professionals’ category, Tahir Naseem stood first with four over par. Muhammad Akram was the runner-up with eight over par. Salman Jehangir won the amateur category with two over par. Yashal Shah and Saim Shazli secured second and third positions respectively. Omar Khalid secured fourth position with gross 240 at par. Sindh Golf Association President Khurram Khan distributed prizes and trophies amongst the leaders of final day.













