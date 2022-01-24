Filipino Magsayo captures WBC featherweight title

LOS ANGELES: Filipino Mark Magsayo dethroned WBC featherweight champ Gary Russell on Saturday with a majority decision to end the longest championship reign in professional boxing. The 26-year-old undefeated Magsayo won on points on two of the three judges’ scorecards as he handed Russell his first defeat since 2015. Two judges had 115-113 for Magsayo while the other scored it even, 114-114. “This is my dream since I was a kid,” said Magsayo. “I am so proud of my country. Thank you for the support from Filipino fans. Now I became a world champion.” Magsayo, who is promoted by fellow Filipino Manny Pacquiao and trained by Freddie Roach, improved to 24-0 with 16 knockouts with his upset win. Russell fought with an injured shoulder Saturday which reduced him to a one-handed fighter for the majority of the contest at the Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Magsayo earned the title shot with a stunning knockout of Julio Ceja in an August title eliminator. Russell, 33, was making just his sixth title defense. He has a reputation of fighting sparingly which means he.













