‘Kurulus: Osman’ Season 3 — Selcan Hatun to die in next episode?

Turkish actress Ozge Torer on Saturday shared the trailer for the upcoming episode of “Kurulus:Osman” season 3.

The clip share by the Bala Hatun actress contains a scene which shows Kayi women fighting with the enemy as Osman Bey remains in captivity.

During the fight Selcan Hatun is seen falling to the ground. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode to see whether Osman Bey’s aunt survive the attack.

Some fans think the emoji shared by Ozge with the clip hints that Selcan Hatun would die in the next episode that airs on Wednesday.