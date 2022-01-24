Huma Qureshi’s brother says competition between siblings keeps them motivated

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem have been in the film business for about a decade now. Talking to an Indian media outlet, Saqib revealed “The thing is, I don’t know anything else other than acting. Acting bhi shuru se nahi aati thi one learned. But I know nothing other than that. I love this work, and I persevere to just get more of it.” Talking about his journey in the industry, he shares, “When I became an actor, I had told myself that I have to be thick-skinned; not everyone will like me and the work I do. There will be people who will say I am not good enough, but I promised to remind myself that I am good enough” “Huma and I have the same qualities, thanks to the way our parents have raised us. My father always told us to find work without bothering ke kaun kya kar raha hai (to mind our own businesses). It took me a while to get here. I was impatient and anxious, but along with some white hair in my beard, some wisdom has crept in.”













