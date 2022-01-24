Julia Fox insists she’s not dating Kanye West for fame or money

Julia Fox is not looking for any uncut gems by dating Kanye “Ye” West. The actress may have bagged herself a billionaire when she hooked up with Ye, but she insists that dating men with money is just her type.

On the Jan. 21 episode of her and Niki Takesh’s podcast Forbidden Fruits, Julia shut down speculation that she had any ulterior motives for getting involved with the rich rapper, saying she “really couldn’t care” about all the attention she’s been receiving as of late.

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'” she said, “Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

She added, “I really don’t… I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

All eyes certainly have been on Julia since she was first linked to the Grammy winner, 44, back in December. The 31-year-old actress, who shares a 12-month-old son with ex-husband Peter Artemiev, created a full-blown Internet frenzy when she confirmed her romantic relationship with the Donda rapper in a PDA-packed photo shoot and candid essay for Interview magazine.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” she wrote on Jan. 6. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” According to Julia, they “decided to keep the energy going” with a date to see Broadway’s Slave Play in New York City. To her surprise, Ye had also set her up with a photo shoot and “an entire hotel suite full of clothes.”

“It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” she remembered. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

A source close to Ye told E! News that the artists hit it off from the very first interaction they had.

“He truly loved her energy and passionate personality and knew she would be a perfect person to bounce creative ideas off of,” the source said. “He thinks she has refreshing energy and they are having a lot of fun. Kanye is always working on something creative and Julia is definitely his latest muse.” Since then, the flashing lights have continued to be on the couple. The two had a high-profile dinner date at star-studded Craig’s in West Hollywood restaurant on January 10, followed by a night out at Los Angeles’ Delilah’s with famous friends Madonna, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown, where they participated in yet another restaurant photo shoot. Speaking with Interview again on Jan. 15, Julia called her new relationship a “redemption story,” revealing that the rapper, who is in the midst of a divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian, keeps finding new ways to surprise her. “I’m so used to being f–ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?,'” she said. “But he always does.”