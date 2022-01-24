Maryam must submit money trail first: govt

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday lashed out at the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Maryam Safdar for not submitting money trail of four London flats to the court.

“To date, no response has been given in the court about the palatial palaces built [by Sharif family] in London after looting money from the poor people of Pakistan,” the minister tweeted while criticizing Maryam for submitting ‘Qatari’ letter and fake trust deed to the court to justify the purchase of flats through legal means. Recalling Maryam’s claim of not owning property anywhere, he said it later emerged that she was the actual owner of the four flats in London.

Meanwhile, talking to the state-run television, he said the government was going to bring changes in the judicial system in days to come. He said the opposition should support the government for bringing improvement in the system instead of just criticism.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had informed the people about the development initiatives taken by the government and given a hope to the people about their bright future. The minister said continuous struggle was behind the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan against the status quo. He said the prime minister had a clear stand that he would not shake hands with the mafias and would not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt people.

Farrukh said PM Imran Khan was the hope for the people who can resolve their problems amicably. He said the recent inflation was a global phenomenon due to COVID-19 and it had affected the economies of even world economic powers, adding that the government did not want to ‘put financial pressure on the common people’.

Replying to a question, he said the whole politics of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was based on lies.

Despite coronavirus, the national economy was improving and it would be more strengthened in coming days, the state minister claimed. He urged upon the media to play a balanced role by covering the reality based news.