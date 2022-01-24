PTI’s former info secretary to file lawsuit against ouster

Former central information secretary of PTI Ahmed Jawad on Sunday announced that he will file a lawsuit against the party for terminating his membership, a private TV channel reported.

Talking to the TV channel, Jawad said that his termination from the party’s membership is “illegal,” adding that, “PTI voters and workers have seen the true colours of Imran Khan now.” The ex-PTI member said that in the last 74 years, “no one has deceived the nation like PTI did, while overseas Pakistanis were used like Automated Teller Machines (ATM).” It is worth mentioning here that Jawad had criticised the policies of the ruling party.

Taking to his Twitter account, he had said that he will reveal the reasons why he stayed quiet for so long on the “fascism and incompetence of PTI,” asking followers to “stay tuned”. He further asked Prime Minister Imran Khan: “How did your illegal Bani Gala house and Constitution Avenue flat become legal? Can’t the houses of the poor be regularised like Constitution Avenue was regularised?” Subsequently, the PTI expelled the former secretary of information for “violating the party’s constitution” on social media. According to a statement issued by the PTI’s Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) on January 12, a show-cause was served to Ahmad asking him to explain his position within seven days of the receipt of the notice but the disgruntled leader did not respond to the notice.