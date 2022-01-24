People, not me, helped Imran Khan become PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that people, party and political struggle of 22 years aided Imran Khan become Prime Minister of the country and it was not him who helped him achieve the glory.

Talking to the media during the inauguration of 20 water filtration plants under Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) here at the Governor’s House, he said that only one person cannot help someone to be elected Member National Assembly (MNA), let alone Prime Minister of the country, adding that Pakistan was a democracy where representatives were elected through the power of vote. “I am proud of being part of the struggle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for real democracy and mobilizing workers allover Punjab”, he responded, adding that PTI won general elections 2018 and Imran Khan became Prime Minister as a result.

He further clarified that he didn’t claim to have helped Mohtarma Shaheed Benzir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif become prime minister of the country, adding that he never asserted so. Disassociating himself from another news item attributed to him, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, in response to a query, said that my statement regarding extension in tenure of the Army Chief had nothing to do with reality, urging all political parties to keep the armed forces away from politics.

The Governor said that armed forces were fighting the war against terrorism and they had full support of the 220 million Pakistanis, adding that we will defeat our enemies on every front. Replying to a query on the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections, he said the PTI was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and, overcoming challenges of inflation, PTI would not only win the LG elections in Punjab but Imran Khan would also be re-elected Prime Minister for the second term.

To a question, Sarwar said strengthening the democratic system was collective responsibility of all political and religious parties in the country, adding that PTI had strengthened all institutions including the parliament and strength of parliament lies in a strong democracy.

Regarding Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA), Chaudhry Sarwar, who is patron of the authority, said more than 1200 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would be completed by March 2022, adding that clean drinking would be available to 150 million people in the province with the support of NGOs. He said another 51 filtration plants would be installed in Gujrat with the support of philanthropists while

various clean drinking water projects under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would be inaugurated in Multan. “Providing clean drinking water to the people is my mission in life and I will continue to work in collaboration with the NGOs and philanthropists to achieve this”, he remarked.

Provincial Minister for local government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Member Punjab Assembly Malik Nadeem Bara, Chairman PAPA Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Ahsanullah Waqas of Al-Khidmat Foundation and others were also present on the occasion.