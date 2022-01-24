No ‘external force’ coerced govt into sending Nawaz abroad

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday explained his previous statement about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to send PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to London and said that his words were spun. Taking to Twitter to clarify his statement, Umar said his statement was taken out of context. “Spin being given to an answer of mine regarding Nawaz Sharif exit abroad, the discussion was about whether the PM takes decisions or someone else imposes decisions. I stated that the PM takes decisions as I was asked about the Nawaz Sharif exit decision in that context,” he said.

The federal minister said that sending PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to London was a “collective decision and was decided in the Cabinet,” further adding that “no external force was involved in it.” “As stated in the programme, there was consultation & was finally decided in the cabinet. No external force imposed it on us, hence I said decided by PM and I also voted to let him go.” PTI leader said that subsequently, it was revealed that he [Nawaz Sharif] had submitted fake medical reports. “Later, it became clear that medical reports based on which decision was taken were falsified,” he added.