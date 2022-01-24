Govt striving for composite development across Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said the Punjab government was making serious efforts for the composite development of each city of the province including Lahore.

He stated this during a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abrarul Haq who called on him here at CM’s office. Matters regarding mutual interest, the overall political situation as well as development schemes of Narowal and Lahore came under discussion during the meeting. The meeting also discussed Lahore Elevated Expressway and Shahdara Morh Multi-level Grade Separation projects.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time, development projects for Lahore were being formulated according to the need and convenience of the Lahorites. He added the government gave due importance to the suggestions of public representatives in development projects. He said: “We are working round the clock for benefiting the people from the results of development.”

He further stated that elevated expressway would greatly help in reducing the pressure of trafficon other roads of the city. Usman Buzdar termed the elevated expressway a gift for Lahorites from the PTI government and said that work was being carried out to lessen the traffic pressure on the entrance and exit points of the city. He said that Shahdara Morh Multi-Level Grade Separation Flyover would provide relief to Grand Trunk (GT) Road traffic. The project would be completed as soon as possible and approximately 300,000 vehicles would get benefit from Shahdara Morh Flyover on daily basis. He said the project would further help in smoothing the traffic flow of Ring Road, Kot Abdul Malik, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala GT Road and adjoining areas. The Chief Minister maintained that First Level Flyover would have three lanes for each side of GT road, whereas two-lane carriageway would be constructed from Kot Abdul Malik to Niazi Chowk at the Second Level Flyover.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday stressed the need for following corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and made it clear that the government didn’t want to impose restrictions but people should also adopt precautionary measures. In a press statement, he said that Omicron was not a simple virus which could be dangerous, therefore, vaccination and booster doses were utmost necessary. The chief minister said that corona SOPs should be strictly followed while offering prayers in mosques. He further stated that adopting precautionary measures were the only way to prevent corona. The cooperation of people was very important in this regard, he added.