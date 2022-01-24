Three more dead due to Covid-19 in Sindh

As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,741 and 3,108 new cases emerged when 16,469 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,741 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Shah said that 16,469 samples were tested which detected 3,108 cases that constituted 18.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,467,836 tests have been conducted against which 524,797 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.5 percent or 474,819 patients have recovered, including 464 overnight.

The CM said that currently 42,237 patients were under treatment; of them 41,775 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 432 at different hospitals. He said that the condition of 368 patients was stated to be critical, including 23 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 3,108 new cases 2,480 have been detected from Karachi. According to district wise statistics 811 South Karachi, East Karachi 704, Central Karachi 448, Hyderabad 258, Korangi 242, Malir 155, West Karachi 120, Kashmore 28, Sanghar 27, Sujawal and Tando Mohammad Khan 25 each, Badin 24, Ghotki 23, Sukkur 20, Tharparkar 17, Thatto and Mirpurkhas 16 each, Nawabshah and Dadu 14 each, Matiari 12, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar 10 each, Umarkor 9, Larkano, Shikarpur and Jacobabad 8 each, Khairpur and Noushehro Feroz 2 each new covid cases reported.

In the last 24 hours, 196,536 Covid-19 vaccines have been given, while 33,311,997 or 60.07 percent vaccines have been inoculated till January 23.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged the people of Sindh to take necessary precautionary measures against coronavirus.