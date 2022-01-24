AJK PM seeks report on closure of highways

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has directed the concerned officials to submit a detailed report on the closure of highways due to heavy rains and snowfall in various parts of AJK.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Prime Minister directed all the concerned departments to take urgent steps for the rehabilitation of highways which were closed due to rains and snowfall. He also advised to all the agencies to work together to provide full facilities to the tourists visiting Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister directed the citizens to take information before travelling about the situation on the highways. The Prime Minister also appreciated the precautionary measures and timely arrangements made by the Rawalakot administration to rescue the tourists.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Sunday visited the residence of Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan and expressed his condolences on the death of his father Raja Akram Khan. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.