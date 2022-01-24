A Serious Gaffe

Roads to hell are paved with good intentions, indeed. And no one could better relate to this traditional adage than Prime Minister Imran Khan when his invoking of the UN principle of Responsibility To Protect (R2P) stirred a tempest over his administration’s policy in Afghanistan. What Mr Khan had seemingly wanted to point out was the excruciating plight of millions of hapless Afghans forced to do cartwheels over the double-edged sword of starvation. However, by waving the flag usually used by the Big Brothers to explain the landing of their combat boots wheresoever they find an infringement of human rights law, Islamabad has categorically backtracked from its previous support of Kabul “breaking the shackles of slavery” in the wake of August 15 disruption of the status quo.

Whether the kitchen cabinet is up for an immediate overhaul because as pointed out by eminent diplomats, journalists, and nearly everyone worth their salt, such oblivion to a core foreign policy issue is unheard of, or Pakistan is fast burning the bridges on its Western border is still a head-scratcher.

It can only be hoped that the top leadership realises how important it is to recover from this faux pas (it has already been two news cycles late). The controversial series of tweets should have been deleted a long time ago with a clarification by the PMO. It may be one thing for someone sitting in their drawing room to lose grip over facts and make a laughable gaffe but a prime minister of a major country letting his compassion get the better of logic or decorum and run away with it (wildly) is downright embarrassing.

Just as problematic has become our undeterred determination to help someone who clearly does not wish to be helped, which is beginning to lose the oomph.

Had the Taliban even shown the slightest of efforts to deliver on their promises of moderation-shedding misogynistic and racially-intolerant ideals-Islamabad’s repeated clarion calls could have made sense, even earned it a gold star or two. However, their absolute rigidity on border disputes and reluctance to move an inch for our sake on the TTP debate is enough testament to their iron-clad priorities. When countries like China are taking the Taliban to task vis-a-vis international expectation, why is Pakistan refusing to let go of its brotherly alliance? After all, we are not bound by any traditional vows, come sickness or health! Or are we, Mr Prime Minister? *