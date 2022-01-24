Another Rape

We may love to pretend that as a society, Pakistan is moving towards embracing its women on an equal footing and even start believing the facade ourselves. But if all the milk and honey in the world has actually made its way here, why is rape still an easily-deployable, textbook example of male privilege: a norm.

This time, it was a woman in Lyari, who had to bear sexual abuse inside the vicinity of her own house. That she was brutally subjected to such unimaginable torture after being murdered says a lot about the sickly twisted mentality of the accused. However, such a perverse account falling on deaf ears make all of us–by extension–just as responsible.

To her great misfortune, however, her life ended on an abrupt note in a country so crime-weary that people would snap out of her plight in a day or two. Some perched comfortably on the victim-shaming bandwagon might see this as yet another opportunity to sing to the tune of “she was asking for it.” However, since she is no longer with us to answer these piercing accusations, let Daily Times be the devil’s advocate and for the last time, scream out loud that no one asks to be raped. Whether “she” is out on motorway in the dead of the night, chillingly lured by a regular-looking paedophile (using candy) or falls victim to the lust of her dear ones (jury is still out on whether such predators count as a family), “she” is not an easy target. Having to teach men control over their impulses despite it being 2022 is enough reason to hang our heads in shame. But that nothing good seems to come out of this endless banter simply takes the cake.

We continue to blame and shame victims as if is them, not the rapists, that ought to be kept out of sight. The police officers registering their cases doesn’t believe them and the court conveniently brushes off most of their claims. So forceful is the societal dismissal that at the end of the day, many start doubting their tragedy themselves. *