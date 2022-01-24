David Attenborough explores a forest in the Arctic Circle for series ‘The Green Planet’

Sir David Attenborough returned to our screens this month for The Green Planet. And in upcoming scenes, the broadcaster can be seen braving extreme temperatures of -18C as he kicks off the episode in Finland. The 95-year-old, made his way to the Tykky forest, just inside the Arctic Circle, where ice and snow covers the red fir trees to form sentinel formations, as he explores the four seasons through the life of plants. Filming took place in 2020 just weeks before lockdown was imposed as David and the crew battled the freezing conditions to complete the programme. Series producer Rosie Thomas detailed: ‘Temperatures in Finland in February are by no means warm, even with the sun. It was -18°C. ‘Batteries were losing charge extraordinarily quickly, our drones were struggling and no one could stay warm for long. Thankfully the crew were able to stay relatively warm in a tiny hut at the top of the mountain.’ Speaking to the Mirror she added: ‘He had hot water bottles, heated blankets and he was wearing about six coats.













