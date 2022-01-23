Farrukh blasts Maryam for not submitting actual money trail of London flats to court

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Maryam Safdar for not submitting money trail of four flats, owned by her in London, to the court.

“Till date, no response has been given in the court about the palatial palaces built [by Sharif family] in London after looting money from poor people of Pakistan,” the minister tweeted while criticizing Maryam for submitting ‘Qatari’ letter and fake trust deed to the court to justify the purchase of flats through legal means.

Recalling Maryam’s claim of not owning property anywhere, he said it was later emerged that she was the actual owner of the four flats in London.