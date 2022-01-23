Pharmaceutical Sector rejects 17pc sales tax on raw materials

Executive member of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) and Chairman W-Group of Industries Malik Arshad has demanded of the government to immediately abolish the 17% sales tax imposed on medicines and raw materials used in the manufacturing of medicines in the country.

In a statement, Malik Arshad, Executive Member of PPMA and Chairman W-Group of Industries said that in mini-budget 17 percent increased sales tax on raw materials used in the manufacturing of medicines has been imposed, which will result in rising prices of life-saving drugs and medicines in the country.

To boost export of the pharmaceutical sector, it is also important to keep the prices stable with objectives to be compatible in the region for prices as compared to other countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India said, Arshad Malik.

Chairman W-Group of Industries Arshad Malik also stated that Pakistan needs to stable prices of medicines with maximum facilitation to the pharmaceutical industry to grow as well in the export sector as desired by the government sector.

He added that a 17 percent sales tax will not be accepted in any case, adding that even if the pharmaceutical Sector had to go out on the streets to demonstrate protest against this decision, they will go for protests to abolish this added sales tax on medicines and raw materials for medicines.

Malik Arshad said that the government has imposed a tax of Rs. 160 billion on pharmaceutical Sector in recent mini-budget. On one side, this decision will affect the pharmaceutical industry and also impact the public with increased prices of medicines.

He appealed to the government to waive sales tax on medicines and raw materials used in the manufacturing of medicines and abolish 17% sales tax with immediate effect making facilities for the public and pharmaceutical sector.

Executive Member Pharmaceutical Association Malik Arshad said that the pharmaceutical sector will not tolerate 17% sales tax on medicines and raw materials used for medicines under any circumstances.

The government’s decision to impose sales tax on raw materials used for medicines could severely affect the supply of medicines in the country, said Malik Arshad.

He also said that added sales tax on raw materials of medicines is an injustice to the people associated with this sector which will result from increase in the prices of medicines because if 17 percent sales tax is imposed then the prices of medicines will also increase up to 17 percent.

The pharmaceutical sector has informed the government of its concerns and the government should exempt raw materials used in the manufacture of medicines from sales tax levied so as not to impose a further burden on the public in view of further increases in the prices of medicines.

Executive Member Pharmaceutical Association Malik Arshad said that it is the responsibility of the government to control the prices of life-saving medicines with objectives to facilitate the public.

Sales tax exemption on raw materials used in the manufacturing of medicines will facilitate the pharmaceutical industry on one side as well as the public with the stability of medicines prices in the country, said Arshad Malik.

The prices of life-saving medicines in the country can be kept stable and the burden of increase in the prices of medicines will not fall on the people if the government abolished the sales tax on raw materials used in the manufacturing of medicines, said Arshad Malik, Executive Member Pharmaceutical Association Pakistan.

Malik Arshad, Executive Member, PPMA

Chairman W-Group of Industries