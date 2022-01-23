Books that shed light on Pakistan’s foreign policy, contract laws, economy and Constitution

Pakistan’s Foreign Policy 1947-2019

A Concise History

Fifth Edition

Abdul Sattar

The book is based on the author’s personal observations during his thirty-nine years of diplomatic service as Pakistan’s Ambassador and Special Envoy to various countries around the world. It is a penetrating analysis of Pakistan’s foreign policy from the time of Independence in 1947 through to the new millennium. The book calls for new thinking on various aspects of Pakistan’s foreign policy, with particular emphasis on Pakistan-India relations vis-a-vis Kashmir, and suggests various policy options and their possible consequences for Pakistan. This new edition contains a chapter on the post- 9/11 developments in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The Contract Law of Pakistan

Taymour Soomro

The Contract Law of Pakistan is a comprehensive description and analysis of the law on contract. The text is structured thematically and provides an authoritative and accessible account of the principles of contract law with detailed descriptions of applicable case law. The author gives particular regard to the source of law. Where the law has adopted foreign principles, the author includes a comparative study of related local and foreign principles. The text is an invaluable source of reference for students, academics, and practitioners.

Issues in Pakistan Economy

A Political Economy Perspective

S Akbar Zaidi

This book is about understanding Pakistan’s structural transformation over six decades in a political economy framework. The author examines how and where such transformations have taken place in the economy, society, in class and gender relations, in manifestations of consumerism and culture, and in other ways. He assesses Pakistan’s trajectory of economic and political development and focuses on an economic and social history of Pakistan, using a political economy framework to examine the nature of this structural transformation. The book follows the narrative of the evolution of Pakistan’s social, economic and even political dispensation over many decades, highlighting key developments and events. As has happened so many times in Pakistan’s history, events with unintended consequences have shaped developments. Yet, social and economic change has also been somewhat anticipated and predictable, giving rise to relatively more certain outcomes. The immense growth of urban populations, of a middle class, and of a buoyant informal sector, alongside the breakdown of state authority and state institutions, has been unfolding almost expectantly.

Pakistan-A Dream Gone Sour

Roedad Khan

In this unique insider’s view of those who have been at the helm of Pakistan’s affairs since 1958, Roedad Khan, from his vantage point as a senior civil servant, narrates the rise and fall of six of Pakistan’s Presidents-Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, ZA Bhutto, Ziaul Haq, Ghulam Ishaq Khan, and Farooq Leghari-each of whom has, in his own way, directly or indirectly, contributed to the sense of betrayal and loss of confidence that is prevalent in the country. The author also examines the question of where sovereignty really lies in Pakistan and analyses critically the roles not only of the six presidents, but also of politicians, bureaucrats, judiciary and the armed forces and concludes with an assessment of the implications for Pakistan’s democracy of recent political events.

Constitutional and Political History of Pakistan

Third Edition

Hamid Khan

This book analyses constitutional development in Pakistan from its inception to present times. It provides a case-by-case account of constitution-making in Pakistan, with the inclusion of all pertinent documentation. Constitutional developments have been explained in the context of social and political events that shaped them. The book focuses on constitutional and political history, and constitutional development concurrently. This third edition is updated to cover the constitutional and political development till 2013.