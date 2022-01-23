Dior Homme mixes romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

Dior Homme took to the catwalk with a line-up of embellished males’s looks, providing a romantic tackle tailoring for one of many main reveals of Paris fashion week. Fashion trade occasions have remained subdued because of the current surge in coronavirus instances, which saved many worldwide guests from attending, however the Dior show drew crowds of onlookers to the Place de la Concorde angling for a view of the movie star arrivals, who included Naomi Campbell. Inside the momentary venue, fashions strode down a duplicate of the ornate Pont Alexandre bridge in grey Birkenstocks and sequined derbies, showcasing the designs drawn up by Dior males’s creative director Kim Jones. Kim Jones, proper, acknowledges applause after the conclusion of the Dior fall-winter 22/23 men’s assortment, in Paris. “I wanted to look at the archive, at the purity of the beginnings of the house, at its original impulse,” stated Jones, who devoted the present to trend journalist Andre Leon Talley, who died on Tuesday.













