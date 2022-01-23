Govt’s policies expanding Pak GDP: Chinese scholar

Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has expanded the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to $346 billion and achieved a growth rate of 5.37pc in the fiscal year 2020-2021. Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) size expanded to $346.76 billion and the growth rate reached 5.37pc in the fiscal year 2020-2021. This is a great achievement made by all the Pakistani people under the leadership of the Imran Khan government, Cheng Xizhong, visiting prof at Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Saturday.

He remarked that under the extremely serious pandemic and natural disasters, Pakistan had made such great achievements mainly because the Prime Minister Imran Khan government had implemented a series of wise policies, such as effective micro-lockdowns for pandemic prevention, economic reform and opening-up, a substantial increase in commodity exports, continuous improvement of the business environment, encouragement of domestic and foreign investment, improving business activities, and other stimulus measures.

He said that China’s GDP in 2021 was increased by 8.1pc over the previous year. The rapid recovery and development of Pakistan’s economy is also closely related to the country’s reference to China’s development experience, the spillover effect of China’s rapid development on Pakistan, and particularly, the smooth progress of the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prof Cheng believed that from the current situation, Pakistan’s economy was on the track of rapid recovery and development, which was conducive to substantial jobs creation, raising per capita income, and improving people’s living standards.