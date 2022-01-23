Pakistan economy improving significantly: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on e-commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi Saturday said that the inflation affected strong economies of the world but the Pakistani economy witnessed positive growth in the corona pandemic situation. Talking to a private news channel he said, the entire world was facing an inflation problem and the strongest economies even of USA was also reported 7.9 percent inflation after thirty-year history. He said that according to a world bank report, Pakistan was ranked second in the index in normalcy after the post-Covid-19 situation, corona targets lockdown was also less, exports were getting better than predictive, power sector losses were reducing. The report further revealed that structural reforms were being introduced, he said. The SAPM said that the economy was significantly improving with 7.6 percent growth in industries, 5.24 percent in the services sector and agriculture department growth were also increasing, he added.













