Outplayed India seek to salvage victory after South Africa series loss

CAPE TOWN : Outbatted. Outbowled. Outcaptained. That’s what South Africa did to India in the first two ODIs. Under Temba Bavuma, they played like a close-knit unit and, on a Boland Park pitch that looked more Indian than South African, defeated India comprehensively in successive games. In the first ODI, Rassie van der Dussen and Bavuma’s hundreds helped them post an above-par total before their bowlers closed out the game. In the second, they chased down 288 with little discomfort. Now, in the third in Cape Town here on Sunday (today), they will step out to attempt what not many would have imagined at the start of the series: a whitewash.

India, on the other hand, had said before the series that they were looking to build a team for the 2023 World Cup and wouldn’t mind trying out a few things. They will have another opportunity to do that, but it’s not clear if they have ticked any boxes so far. Ahead of the series, stand-in captain KL Rahul spoke about how important it was to have a sixth bowling option in the XI but then he didn’t give Venkatesh Iyer a single over in the first ODI. Rahul’s own approach with the bat – a strike rate of 69.79 in the series – has also been a little puzzling, while the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin has looked anything but threatening despite the spin-friendly conditions in the first two ODIs.

Aiden Markram was arguably South Africa’s best batter at the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, his poor returns during the Test series against India started the chatter about whether he needed to go back to domestic cricket to find his form. In the second ODI, Markram showed encouraging signs with an unbeaten 37 off 41 and would be eager to build on it. It hasn’t been a memorable comeback for R Ashwin in ODI cricket. He did score a crucial 25 not out in the second ODI, but he is in the side primarily for his bowling. So far in the series, he has had figures of 1 for 53 and none for 68. India’s powerplay bowling will also be under the microscope. Their bowlers have picked up only ten wickets in the powerplay overs in the last 23 ODIs. They have the worst average (132.10) and the worst economy (5.74) among all teams in that phase. Can they find a solution to their new-ball issues?

South Africa may rest Lungi Ngidi, who has played all three Tests and two ODIs so far. In his place, they could either bring back Marco Jansen, or give an opportunity to Dwaine Pretorius. India played the same XI in the first two ODIs but they could rest Jasprit Bumrah and give a chance to Mohammed Siraj. Deepak Chahar could get a look-in as well.

Squads: South Africa (probable): 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Marco Jansen/Dwaine Pretorius, 10 Sisanda Magala, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.

India (probable): 1 KL Rahul (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 Shardul Thakur, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Deepak Chahar/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.