Ogier back in Monte Carlo lead as rivals crash out

MONTE CARLO: Sebastien Ogier avoided any mishaps to overtake and establish a comfortable lead over Sebastien Loeb at the Monte Carlo Rally on Saturday with black ice making driving conditions hazardous. Fans who braved the freezing weather in the hills behind Monte Carlo saw Welshman Elfyn Evans fly round a corner wide and then slip backwards down an embankment in his Toyota Yaris in the morning’s most dramatic moment. There was no damage to Evans’ car but try as he might he couldn’t get the traction to remount the hill and pulled out for the day having started Saturday in third. Loeb led by almost 10 seconds overnight Friday but finished the day trailing Ogier by a sizeable 21.1sec. He regretted his mixed tyre strategy as he slipped to 5.4sec adrift of Ogier in the morning session, a trend that continued over the final three specials of the day. “It’s not easy to drive with two studs and two slicks. It’s difficult to keep the car straight. I tried to push, but Ogier was much faster,” Loeb said. Ogier drew level with Loeb on the tenth special and then pulled ahead of the 11th. Reigning champion Ogier lives in the region and knows the course well. Oliver Solberg also dropped down a bank and took a full 35 minutes to get back up. Ott Tanak picked up a slow puncture and Thierry Neuville spun his Hyundai with both men dropping out of contention. Craig Breen of M-Sport Ford is third at 1min 10sec.













