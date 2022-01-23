Shabbir maintains lead in 23rd Sindh Open Golf

KARACHI: Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal maintained his lead, with five under par, at the conclusion of the second round of Sindh Open Golf Championship at Airmen Golf Club here on Saturday. Shabbir started the day two with six under par. Shabbir was followed by Muhammad Naeem, Zubair Hussain and Wisal Khan with a joint score of 145 one over par. Muhammad Shahzad, with his two over par, was at 5th spot while Matloob Ahmed was at the sixth position, with three over par, on the leaderboard. In the senior professionals’ category, Tahir Naseem maintained top position with four over par. Muhammad Akram achieved second position with eight over par. In the junior professionals, Muhammad Saqib claimed top position with seven over par, followed by Abdul Wadood and Nabeel Khan. Both were tied at second position. Saim Shazli was leading in the amateurs’ category with gross 157, 13 over par and being followed by Salman Jahangir with gross 158, 14 over par. Omar Khalid was holding third position with gross 161, 17 over par. The Sindh Open Golf Championship will be concluded on Sunday (today). The total prize money is Rs.3 million.













