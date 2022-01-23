Warner, Ashwin, Bravo and Rabada list maximum base price

NEW DELHI: David Warner, the Player of the Tournament at the recent T20 World Cup, and his Australian team-mate Mitchell Marsh, who was the Player of the Match in the final, are among 49 players who have listed their base price at the maximum of INR 2 crore (US$ 269,000 approx.) for the 2022 mega Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Among the notable absentees from the initial longlist, seen by ESPNcricinfo, are Mitchell Starc, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes. Among the big names on the list, which includes 17 Indians and 32 overseas players, are R Aswhin, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Steven Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mark Wood, Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Dwayne Bravo.

Overall, a total of 1214 cricketers, including 270 capped players, 312 uncapped players and 41 from Associate teams, have registered for the auction, and the list was sent to the ten franchises on Friday. A final, trimmed list will be prepared by the IPL governing council closer to the two-day auction, scheduled in Bengaluru for February 12 and 13, once the franchises send back their wishlists.

This will be the first mega auction conducted by the IPL since 2018, when the tournament featured eight teams. This auction, there are two more teams after the IPL sold two new franchises – to be based in Lucknow and in Ahmedabad – last October for record sums. The ten franchises have already spent nearly INR 338 crore (US$ 45 million approx.) to retain and acquire 33 players. Most of the franchises will enter the auction with significant money to spend in order to compile a fresh squad, but the likes of Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will have a swollen purse.

While experience is a valuable commodity in the IPL, at mega auctions, franchises tend to invest in the young players who can help build the teams for the future. No surprise then, that the likes Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel and even the emerging West Indies allrounder Odean Smith, have not been shy of marking their reserve price in the highest bracket. Padikkal, who made his India debut last year in Sri Lanka, has excelled for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had picked him up at the base price of INR 20 lakh (US$ 27,000 approx.) in 2020. With his fluent technique coupled with an aggressive mindset, long levers – and an IPL century to his name – Padikkal has managed to impress not just Virat Kohli but even the likes of Sunil Gavaskar.

Harshal, who was traded by Delhi Capitals to Royal Challengers ahead of the 2021 IPL, finished last season as the highest wicket-taker with 32 strikes. Harshal opted to move to the auction this time, though, confident about attracting buyers with his ability to bowl both with the new ball as well as at the death, where he has made the most impact with his clever changes of pace. Smith, meanwhile, is a complete unknown in the IPL. But those who have seen the 25-year-old from Jamaica play, believe Smith has the potential to fulfil his desire of being the next Andre Russell. Smith can not just deliver serious pace, but has proved in tournaments like the T10 that he can make impactful cameos with the bat.

Batter Shahrukh Khan, who is likely to get a big bid, and even rejected an offer from his previous franchise Punjab Kings, has put his base price at the minimum of INR 20 lakh. Shahrukh, a tall and strong power-hitter, is known for his lower-order finishing skills and had been paid INR 5.25 crore (US$ 700,000 approx.) in the 2021 auction by Punjab. Another Indian uncapped player who has listed himself at the lowest base price and is expected to attract significant offers is fast bowler Avesh Khan, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 70 lakh (US$ 94,000 approx.) a couple of years ago and was the second-highest wicket-taker behind Harshal in the 2021 IPL. Former India fast bowler Sreesanth, meanwhile, has put his name in the ring in the INR 50 lakh (US$ 67,000) category.

INR 1.5 crore bracket: Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Kane Richardson, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran.

INR 1 crore bracket: Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, James Faulkner, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short, Andrew Tye, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Ollie Pope, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Wanindu Hasaranga, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford.