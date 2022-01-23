Salman Khan hints at new teasers and projects in cryptic Twitter post

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has left his millions of fans excited as he shared a cryptic post on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

In his tweet, the Dabangg star hinted for a teaser release of his upcoming movie. Sharing a new picture of himself, he tweeted, “I have to post commercials and trailers etc … apne hi brands hain na… Samjhe kya? Sab sunn raha hoon, I see you, I hear you. Aaj ek post kal ek teaser.”

In the picture, the Radhe actor can be donning his rugged bearded look, with a cloth tied on his head. He is looking off-camera when the photo was clicked.

The post has left his fans in confusion as many of them wondered that he would drop the teaser of his much-awaited film ‘Tiger 3,’ in which he stars opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

While a number of Salman’s fans summed up his general mood and responded that they were just happy to see the star post something. “Anything is welcome from your account bhai,” a fan tweeted.

On the professional front, the Bajriangi Bhaijan star was last seen on screen alongside brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth. He is currently busy hosting the 15th season of popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss.