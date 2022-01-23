Urwa does Katy Perry

A picture of actor Urwa Hocane looking like the US singer Katy Perry has gone viral across social media Instagram.

A picture went viral on social media platforms in which both were seen in a gold coloured dress.

The looks of the two illustrious celebrities were compared.

Here’s what the social media followers had to say.

A user wrote that the actor was looking much better whereas another mentioned that the singer was looking more like Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit.

A third user mentioned that both looked stunning but Urwa Hocane was better looking than Katy Perry.

Moreover, the Neeli Zinda hai star posted pictures from her photoshoot as well for the fans.

The celebrity is quite popular on social media platforms. She has 5.1 million Instagram followers. She shares pictures and videos from her shoots and projects’ BTS for the fans. The actor was recently seen in the super hit supernatural show Neeli Zinda Hai. The versatile star played the role of Neeli, a ghost gets murdered by her mother-in-law during her pregnancy.

She is currently playing Mehar in the ongoing serial Amanat.

The serial also stars Imran Abbas, Saboor Aly, Haroon Shahid, Babar Ali, Srha Asghar and others.

Her other projects include Khushboo Ka Ghar and Meri Ladli.