Falak Shabir dedicates concert performance to Sarah Khan

The video of singer Falak Shabbir dedicating his concert performance to his actor-wife Sarah Khan has gone viral across social media platforms.

The Instagram video – which got millions of views – sees him singing at an event in Sialkot. The singer, before he sang, told Sarah Khan that the performance was for her.

The singer sang “Tu mera dil meri jaan hai, jaane jahaan tu mera maan hai” for his celebrity wife. The crowd joined in as well.

It is pertinent to mention that they have an active fan following on the social media platform Instagram. They share family photos for the fans. The visuals get millions of likes from the application’s users.

Recently, Sarah Khan posted a video where Falak Shabir held baby Alyana Falak. In another set of pictures, the actor held the baby with a smile. It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple got engaged in July 2020 and tied the knot in the same year. Falak Shabir tied the knot with Sarah Khan in 2020. They were blessed with daughter Alyana in October last year.