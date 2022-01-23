Ali Fazal shares video from Mecca, Richa Chadha says ‘a lot of healing is needed’

Actor Ali Fazal completed the shoot of his next Hollywood film Kandahar and visited Mecca and Medina.

He shared a video on Instagram and wrote about his spiritual experience. His fiancée Richa Chadha expressed her happiness as Ali got to go on the pilgrimage.

In the video, Ali gave a view of the shrine. He shared the video with the song Raheemun Aleemun playing in the background. In his caption, he wrote, “To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed I think in many ways. I like to think at least. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out.”

Ali’s mother died in June 2020, due to age-related health complications.

He added, “But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what? Theres even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo.”

The Mirzapur actor’s post received a lot of love from his fans, who dropped heart emojis and wrote “Mashallah?”. Richa also commented on the video, saying, “? so beautiful. So glad you got to go blessed be Ali, you’re God’s child ?and thank you for the prayers. A lot of healing is needed.”

Ali will soon be seen in Death on the Nile, which stars actors such as Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot. The film is based on Agatha Christie’s book of the same name.