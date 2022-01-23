When Aamir Khan bought a sari for Kareena

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a throwback video with Aamir Khan. The two, who have previously starred in 3 Idiots and Talaash, featured in the video, which showed Aamir buying a saree for her from one of the local weavers of Madhya Pradesh.

Kareena shared the video on her Instagram story. In it, Aamir can be heard saying that he would like to gift the saree to Kareena and instead of paying Rs 6,500, which was the cost of the saree, he would like to pay Rs 25,000 as he believes that is the market price of the saree. Kareena shared the video with the caption “Lovely memories.” Aamir and Kareena will soon be seen together in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. After rescheduling the release date multiple, the film is now set to release in theatres on April 14.

“I’m extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It’s very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It’s a brilliant script and I’m hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it,” she previously told PTI.

Kareena shot for Laal Singh Chaddha while she was pregnant with Jeh. In a video posted on Aamir Khan Fandom’s YouTube channel, the Dangal actor had previously said, “While the rest of the world was dealing with corona, we were dealing with corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction.”