Stop digging out people’s controversies: Aiman

Actor Aiman Khan appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s digital show, on being asked to give an advice to her fellow celebrities, the Ishq Tamasha star got candid.

When the host asked her to advice something to fellow celebrity Ahsan Khan, Aiman replied that, “Ahsan Khan logon ki controversies na nikala karien.”

Wajahat added that if she will go to his show, he will even dig out her controversies, to which the Baandi diva replied that she did appear on his show as a guest but Ahsan couldn’t find any of her controversies.

When the host asked her to advice something to her contemporary Ushna Shah, Aiman said that she should work on her anger issues.

For TikTok star Jannat Mirza, she said that she should use less make-up.

Aiman also mentioned that she is planning to launch a salon soon.