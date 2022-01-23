Alizey Feroze Khan shuts down separation rumours

Alizey Feroze Khan, wife of Pakistani actor Feroze Khan shared a new picture on her Instagram account after a three-month-long hiatus, giving a break to the separation rumours of the young couple.

Alizey, the better half of one of Pakistan’s most beloved actors Feroze Khan took to photo and video sharing site Instagram in the late hours of Wednesday, to post an adorable photo with the ‘Ishqiya’ star and their 20-month-old Muhammad Sultan Khan.

Her caption “Home?” on the family picture garnered the needed attention, thrashing the separation rumours of the cute duo. The picture from the celeb’s wife earned thousands of hearts on the social app and was showered with love and prayers for the family.

The shared picture sees the cute couple with their only child, as they enjoy a family moment. The duo who isn’t very active on social media often gets clicked at family events.

Pakistan’s heartthrob got married to Alizey in 2018, and the two welcomed their first child Sultan in the following year. Not just Feroze, but his sisters Humaima and Dua Malik love their sister-in-law equally and often share glimpses from their quality time on social media.

Last night, elder sister Humaima shared a quick selfie with Mrs. Feroze on her Instagram stories and captioned it “My Angel”, while resharing it on her account, Alizey wrote, “Thicker than a blood relation”. We must say we are in awe of this lovely ‘Nand-Bhabi’ moment.