Sana Javed explores ‘City of Gold’ with Umair Jaswal

Actress Sana Javed spent some premium time with her husband and singer Umair Jaswal in Dubai recently, and she also took the glimpses at the top location in the “city of gold”. Taking to Instagram, the “Khanni” star shared picture spotted with husband at the “Expo 2020 Dubai”. Sana wrote the caption for the photo: “It was a great experience visiting the Dubai expo.” The celebrated couple seemed to adore to explore the “Expo 2020 Dubai” site. Earlier, in another post, Sana dropped a set of four photo of experiencing priceless view at the tourist spot “Ain Dubai”. While, in another post, she is seen witnessing the amazing show of fireworks along with her husband Jaswal.













