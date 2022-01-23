Door open for talks with TTP

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the security institutions are fully prepared to root out terrorism from the country, adding that after being defeated at the hands of Taliban in Afghanistan, the RAW-backed groups are planning to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said deadlock in negotiations with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) came due to their ‘unacceptable conditions’. “They (TTP) broke the ceasefire… if they wish to fight then we will also fight back but if they surrender to the writ of the government and the Constitution of Pakistan then the doors [for negotiations] are open,” he added.

The interior minister said that two terrorists of TTP were killed in Islamabad on the 18th of this month and the same action would be taken against anyone who will try to spoil the peace of the motherland. He said the armed forces defeated the terrorists by sacrificing thousands of lives and now their activities have been limited. He said that the security institutions are fully prepared to curb terrorist activities in the country and incidents like the Lahore blast cannot shatter our determination and morale. He said that investigation of the incident is under way and perpetrators will be held accountable soon.

Sh Rashid said that ‘small remnants of groups’ defeated by Taliban wish to create an ‘atmosphere of terror’ in Pakistan. “Small remnant groups left over after the Taliban defeated the NDS, RAW, and 42 international forces that were fighting in Afghanistan, wish to create an atmosphere of terror in Pakistan,” he said, adding that his ministry has put the armed forces and inspector generals of police on high alert due to the rising cases of terrorism in Pakistan.

The minister said that no talks have been held with Daesh, adding that Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) is a ‘small group’.

He recalled that on January 18, two terrorists were killed in Islamabad in a gun attack on Islamabad police, which the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan later claimed responsibility for. “We have found our way to six members of the banned outfit after the terrorists were killed in Islamabad,” he said, adding that he is not aware whether BNA has claimed the responsibility of the Lahore incident or not.

In response to rumours regarding the imposition of a presidential system and emergency in Pakistan, he said, “There is a lot of hullabaloo about the imposition of an emergency and about the presidential system, and I also heard talk of a resolution being presented in Parliament, but the cabinet of which I am a part of, has seen no such proposal thus far.”

Speaking about the opposition, he said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is lucky to have an incompetent opposition.” “PM Imran Khan will complete his five-year tenure,” he asserted, adding that those who believe that the government will leave “have lost their minds”. Rasheed reiterated, “Neither are we (the government) leaving nor are they (the Opposition) coming into power.”

Speaking of their constant warnings of mounting a no-trust bid, he recalled that 15 members of the opposition were missing when the government passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 in the National Assembly. “Now that you are talking about a motion of no confidence, 25 members will be missing,” he said, taking a jibe at the opposition’s claims.

Shedding light on the upcoming long march announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are coming to Pakistan and will be a part of the Pakistan Day parade on March 23. “Some of the roads in Islamabad will remain closed on March 21 and 22 as a safety protocol for the foreign leaders,” he said, urging the opposition to reschedule its long march. Rasheed said that they should either hold their long march four days before or after the OIC meeting.