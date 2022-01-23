Alert issued after terror incidents

The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have been directed to exercise “extreme vigilance” after the recent terror incidents in the country, a notification from the Ministry of Interior said Saturday. The interior ministry, in the notification, asked the LEAs of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan to take extra security measures to thwart any unforeseen incident. “… in view of recent terrorist attack in Anarkali Bazar, Lahore and threat posed by activities of anti-state elements, all provincial and special area governments/Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) are requested to exercise extreme vigilance and be on alert to deal with any untoward situation,” the notification said. At least five people were killed and more than 25 injured in two different terror attacks in Lahore and Islamabad.













